Berg Propulsion to Provide Systems Integration for Hybrid Tug

Berg Propulsion has been selected to provide control and propulsion technology for what will be one of the largest hybrid tugs ever delivered, after owner Buksér og Berging AS (BuBe) agreed specifications with Turkey’s Uzmar Shipyard for its latest newbuild.

Berg has been contracted to provide the full electrical power and control package for the Robert Allan-designed Rampage 4100BB-H tug, which will join BuBe’s North Sea operations in December 2024. Supply will include the electric motors, drives, main switchboard, power management system, alarm monitoring system, control system and mode selector. The order builds on longstanding relationships with BuBe and Uzmar, as well as accumulated in-service operations of integrated Berg systems equivalent to over 100,000 hours.

Berg’s scope of supply also includes twin MTA834CP azimuth thrusters and one MTT114CP bow thruster for the 120-ton bollard pull tug.

Switching seamlessly between operating modes, Berg says its propulsion control package will be decisive in the tug’s superior responsiveness and its ability to continuously optimize energy efficiency. Options comprise power mode (twin diesel engines + gensets, with load sharing managed by Berg’s MPC800A unit); mechanical + PTO mode; Eco mode (electric power from gensets, main thrusters run via PTI motors - main engines disengaged); and standby.

‘Hardware in the Loop’ tests of electrical integration, the automation system and associated equipment will be conducted as a simulation of the future sea trial at Berg’s production facility before factory acceptance tests. The extensive will eliminate any interface issues before delivering products to the yard, which will optimize time management during the ship acceptance tests and the harbor acceptance tests.



