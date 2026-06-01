Berg Propulsion, Stone Marine Formalize UK, Ireland Support Collaboration

Berg Propulsion has signed a formal partnership agreement with Scotland-based Stone Marine Services (SMS) to expand service and support capabilities across the UK and Ireland.

The non-exclusive agreement formalizes a long-standing relationship between the two companies and is aimed at strengthening support for Berg's existing customer base while supporting growth in the region.

Under the agreement, Stone Marine will provide service and support for Berg’s propulsion systems in the UK and Ireland. Berg will also be able to utilize SMS engineers on a subcontract basis for service work in other regions.

The partnership comes as demand grows for hybrid-electric and fully electric propulsion systems, creating new opportunities in the UK and Irish maritime markets.

Berg noted it will provide additional product-specific training to SMS engineers during May and June covering its propulsion portfolio, including both current and legacy equipment.

“Stone Marine has consistently shown itself as well-matched to the way Berg works as a team, taking the same approach to quality control, service excellence and documentation.

“This agreement strengthens our local presence and supports our robust service capability worldwide. Strong service teams close to market deliver the flexibility and timely response customers of Berg Propulsion have come to expect. We aim to grow by share and by vessel type in these markets,” said Jörgen Karlsson, GM for Sales & Service, Europe and Americas at Berg Propulsion.

Founded in 1999, Stone Marine Services provides repair and maintenance services for propulsion systems, including propellers, thrusters, steering gear and deck machinery, as well as spare parts support and drydock services.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Berg Propulsion. This agreement strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality service and support to customers across the UK and Ireland, backed by Berg Propulsion’s advanced propulsion technology and OEM parts,” added Ryan McIntyre, Managing Director of SMS.