Berge Bulk Orders More Scrubbers from Yara

Berge Bulk has returned to Yara Marine Technologies for additional in-line scrubbers in a new retrofit deal aiming to help the dry bulk shipowner to reduce emissions from its vessels.

Berge Bulk is currently on a journey to zero carbon operations, and Yara Marine has already installed in-line scrubbers on about 30 of its bulk carriers.

"We have had good experiences using Yara Marine for emissions reduction. They have already provided several of our vessels with efficient, safe, and reliable scrubbers. That is why we are very happy to announce the new deal and our continued commitment to reduce emissions at sea. Retrofitting in-line scrubbers on additional vessels will improve our fleet’s performance," Berge Bulk said in a statement.

In addition to installing the new exhaust gas cleaning technology this year, Yara Marine continues to provide long-term service and maintenance for all scrubbers on Berge Bulk’s ships.

"As we broaden our scope and are rapidly becoming a comprehensive green tech provider to the maritime industry, scrubbers remain a core part of our business, and service agreements are becoming ever more sought after," said Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine. "Access to high-quality service is crucial to ensure optimal scrubber performance and benefits."

Yara Marine said it is gearing up for a new wave of scrubber orders as the market is currently growing, spurred on by the increasing spread between low- and high-sulphur fuel oil.