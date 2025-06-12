The Best First Step for Shipowners Interested in Electrification

Ed Schwarz, Head of Marine Solutions Sales for Siemens Energy in the US and Canada, says education is the best first step for any shipowner interested in electrification.

“Talk to someone who’s done it. Go aboard a vessel. Visit a hybrid ferry. Owners love sharing their stories and their hard-won insights.”

The June issue of Maritime Reporter magazine has an in-depth interview with Schwarz where he says that owners who’ve made the leap to hybrid or electric consistently report positive operational outcomes. Among them: emissions reduction, fuel savings, enhanced reliability and reduced maintenance.

However, hybrid and electric systems can increase a vessel’s upfront construction cost by 20% or more. For owners with tight capital, this can stall otherwise promising projects.

“Too often, we see owners fall in love with a design before they know how they’ll fund it. That’s backward. Start with the budget. Then design for what’s feasible now - and adaptable for the future.”

Schwarz acknowledges the hurdles. “We’ve seen three main challenges again and again: budget, shoreside infrastructure and regulatory uncertainty.”

Read more here or watch the full interview on Maritime Reporter TV here.



