Samsung Heavy Industries to Deliver Floating Data Centers in the U.S.

Mousterian Corporation, Inc. (M3), a developer of floating and water-adjacent data center infrastructure, and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) have announced a strategic cooperation to jointly develop and deliver institutional-grade floating data center projects worldwide.

Under the cooperation, M3 will lead development, site origination, tenant sourcing, and project delivery, while SHI will contribute its engineering, fabrication, and delivery capabilities for floating maritime assets at scale.

The cooperation reflects a shared view that purpose-built floating data centers — sited adjacent to existing power generation assets — can materially compress development timelines for hyperscale and AI compute capacity by unlocking stranded generation capacity beyond the reach of conventional land-based sites.



