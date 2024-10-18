BHGI Leaders Presented With Rosenblatt-Michigan Award

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) president, Gregory Beers, and vice president, Cory Wood, have been honored with the esteemed 2024 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award on October 13, 2024, at the SNAME Maritime Convention (SMC) in Norfolk, Va.

The Rosenblatt-Michigan Award is an annual accolade presented by the University of Michigan College of Engineering and the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering that recognizes alumni who demonstrate outstanding excellence, innovation and integrity in ship design.

Beers expressed his gratitude, noting, “I am grateful to the University of Michigan, particularly the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, for the exceptional education that has led to my rich and rewarding career. It is truly an honor to receive such a distinguished award from an organization that means so much to me.”

Wood added, “The University of Michigan has played an invaluable role in shaping me into the professional I am today, and for that, I am truly grateful. It is a privilege to receive the 2024 Rosenblatt Michigan Award for Excellence in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.”