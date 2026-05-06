DOF to Build Four New Subsea Vessels for Petrobras Work

DOF Group has secured four 12-year charter and services contracts in Brazil following a competitive tender process, supporting Petrobras’ deepwater subsea inspection, maintenance and repair operations.

The contracts will lead to the construction of four new remotely operated vehicle support vessels (RSVs), with operations expected to begin from 2030, DOF said.

The vessels are expected to be built by Brazil’s Navship yard, with delivery of the first two planned within four years of contract signing.

The newbuilds will be DP2-class vessels designed for deepwater operations, equipped with offshore subsea cranes and two work-class remotely operated vehicles, DOF said. The vessels will also feature hybrid propulsion systems using ethanol, diesel and battery packs.

The vessels will be approximately 98 metres long and accommodate up to 58 people, the company said.

DOF said the total contract value is close to $2 billion. While the contracts, the operation of the vessels and the full scope of services shall be entirely performed by and remain the sole responsibility of DOF Subsea Brasil, DOF is considering alternative ownership structures for the vessels as part of its financial strategy.

Any such arrangements will not affect DOF Subsea Brasil’s contractual obligations under the charter/services agreements, the company added.

“We are very proud to be awarded these contracts by Petrobras. Winning contracts for newbuilds backed by 12-year contracts enables low risk growth and environmentally friendly fleet renewal while manifesting DOF’s position as a leading player for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair services in the Brazilian market.

“The contracts also speak to the longevity of the offshore oil and gas market in Brazil, showing that our services will be in demand also for the next decades. The four newbuilds will add valuable import tonnage capacity for our international vessels into one of the most attractive subsea markets globally,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group.