Bibby Floatel to House Bridge Builders in Denmark

One of Bibby Marine’s floating accommodation barges, ‘floatels’, the Bibby Bergen, is on its way to Vordingborg, Denmark where it will house bridge construction workers.

The floatel will be used on a two-year charter for Site Facility, a Danish company specializing in handling accommodation of larger groups of employees on remote sites.

With 180 cabins, a kitchen, restaurant, relaxation rooms and laundry facility on board, the Bibby Bergen will house personnel working for the Storstrom Bridge Joint Venture.

The bridge under construction, to be part of a high-speed rail connection between Sjaelland and Falster in Denmark, will be the third largest in Denmark.

Bibby commercial and contracts leader, Kevin Brown said, “Our floating accommodation barges are the perfect solution to a variety of accommodation needs and can be deployed and moored at locations close to work sites, saving both time and money for employers.”

Bibby Marine is the owner and operator of six floating accommodation vessels and two service operation vessels (SOV).