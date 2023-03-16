Bibby Marine Appoints Woodcock as Non-executive Director

U.K. based vessel owner and operator Bibby Marine announced it has appointed Howard Woodcock as non-executive director.

Howard has more than 35 years’ experience across the maritime and offshore energies sectors, having held senior executive roles with United Offshore Support (GmbH) and Bibby Offshore Holdings Limited, in addition to non-executive directorships with Aberdeen Harbor Board, Costcutter Supermarkets Group, IndoChina ShipManagement UK Ltd and AWSR Shipping Limited.

In his most recent role, held since 2018, as chief executive at United Offshore Support (GmbH), he leads the newly formed United Offshore Support GmbH in Germany, following the acquisition of 13 large anchor handling tug supply vessels.

Bibby Line Group chief executive officer Jonathan Lewis said, “The Bibby family has been operating at the forefront of British maritime innovation since the business’ establishment in 1807. Our business has witnessed historic energy transitions, moving from sail to coal to oil. Today at Bibby Marine, we intend to continue this legacy by paving the way for the next generation zero-emission solutions. We are delighted to welcome Howard to Bibby Marine as non-executive director at such a pivotal time.

“As a family-owned business, our values are core to how we do business, so it is hugely important that our board members demonstrate and champion these values every day. Howard shares the Bibby values in abundance, and we look forward to benefitting from his vast experience and counsel in the future.”

Howard said, “I am delighted to be joining the Board of Bibby Marine and look forward to contributing to its strategy and supporting colleagues, clients, and business partners alike.”

Bibby Marine CEO Nigel Quinn said, “I am extremely pleased to welcome Howard to our board. Building on his extensive career in the maritime and energies sectors, Howard’s skills will complement the board’s breadth of experience and support Bibby Marine’s continued focus on being the UK’s leading clean and most committed service operation vessel operator and leading global provider of floating workforce accommodation.”