Birdon to Deliver Bridge Erection Boats to the Netherlands Army

Birdon America, Inc. reports its contract to supply Bridge Erection Boats (BEBs) to the Netherlands Army is moving forward on schedule.

Six Birdon BEBs are in the final stages of assembly, with delivery expected by the end of September. The contract, awarded in 2023 to General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), involves the provision of three sets of Wide Gap Crossing systems. Each set includes the Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB), Bridge Adapter Pallets (BAP), and BEBs. The current tranche is the first of three, with all deliveries planned for completion between 2024 and 2025.

Birdon also noted that the Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package, which includes technical manuals and training programs, is nearly complete. This package will be used to train the Netherlands Armed Forces on the operation of the BEBs, with training scheduled to take place in the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2025.

In July, Birdon conducted a meeting with the Netherlands Army's Contract and Program team and the GDELS Program Management team to review the progress of the boats and finalize the quality inspection and delivery process. During this meeting, a sea trial was performed on the first boat, hull number 007.

Birdon has previously designed and manufactured BEBs for the Australian, Brazilian, and U.S. Armies, with a total of 462 BEBs delivered globally. The Netherlands BEBs, manufactured in Denver, will feature upgrades such as an icebreaker bow, quick release launch capability, electric winch, and reduced maintenance requirements.

The BEB provides propulsion, thrust, and stabilization for tactical float bridging and rafting operations and is designed for high particulate matter environments. It can be operated by a two-person crew and integrates with most customer-specific transport systems. The updated Netherlands BEBs will include a next-generation control system for remote and autonomous operations.