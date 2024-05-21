Birdon Names Albertson Maritime Executive GM

Australia-based Birdon Group announced it has appointed Mark Albertson as its new Executive General Manager of Maritime, effective from July 1, 2024.

Albertson brings to the role experience and expertise from the defense and heavy industries sectors, having most recently served as Executive Manager Operations, at the Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC) in Henderson, Perth. With a career that began in the Royal Australian Navy in Aviation Maintenance Engineering, Albertson has since made significant contributions to the mining and utilities sector. His roles have included Director Asset Management at Newmont Mining in the U.S., as well as executive and general management positions at CS Energy and MMG.