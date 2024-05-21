Marine Link
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Birdon Names Albertson Maritime Executive GM

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 21, 2024

Mark Albertson (Photo: Birdon Group)

Mark Albertson (Photo: Birdon Group)

Australia-based Birdon Group announced it has appointed Mark Albertson as its new Executive General Manager of Maritime, effective from July 1, 2024.

Albertson brings to the role experience and expertise from the defense and heavy industries sectors, having most recently served as Executive Manager Operations, at the Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC) in Henderson, Perth. With a career that began in the Royal Australian Navy in Aviation Maintenance Engineering, Albertson has since made significant contributions to the mining and utilities sector. His roles have included Director Asset Management at Newmont Mining in the U.S., as well as executive and general management positions at CS Energy and MMG.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

No Shortage of Good Ideas to Address the Mariner Shortage

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week