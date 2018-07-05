Birgit Sølling Olsen to Get IMO International Maritime Prize

Former Deputy Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA), Mrs. Birgit Sølling Olsen, is set to receive the 2017 International Maritime Prize.

The Prize is given once a year to a person or an organization, who has made a significant contribution to the work and function of the IMO. The IMO’s Member States had nominated three candidates in total this year.

Director-General of the Danish Maritime Authority, Andreas Nordseth said: "With her widely recognized expertise within international maritime law and her personal commitment, Birgit has been a highly regarded colleague in the maritime world for many years. Not only here in Denmark , but throughout the international maritime community. It is therefore very well deserved that the IMO Council has chosen her as the recipient of the International Maritime Prize, and we from the Danish Maritime Authority congratulates her. We are proud of her."

Birgit Sølling Olsen was nominated by Denmark as well as the International Chamber of Shipping and International Group of P & I Clubs.

The nominations were based on her long-standing and self-sacrificing contribution to IMO as a Danish representative with special focus on the legal aspects of the Organization's work. She will receive the prize later this year at the next session of the IMO Council to be held 19-23 November in London.