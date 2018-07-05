Birgit Sølling Olsen to Get IMO International Maritime Prize
Former Deputy Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA), Mrs. Birgit Sølling Olsen, is set to receive the 2017 International Maritime Prize.
