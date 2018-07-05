Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

Birgit Sølling Olsen to Get IMO International Maritime Prize

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 5, 2018

Birgit Sølling Olsen. Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

Birgit Sølling Olsen. Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

 Former Deputy Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA), Mrs. Birgit Sølling Olsen, is set to receive the 2017 International Maritime Prize.

 
This was decided by the governing body of the International Maritime Organization, the IMO Council, which was convened this week in London.
 
The Prize is given once a year to a person or an organization, who has made a significant contribution to the work and function of the IMO. The IMO’s Member States had nominated three candidates in total this year.
 
Director-General of the Danish Maritime Authority, Andreas Nordseth said: "With her widely recognized expertise within international maritime law and her personal commitment, Birgit has been a highly regarded colleague in the maritime world for many years. Not only here in Denmark, but throughout the international maritime community. It is therefore very well deserved that the IMO Council has chosen her as the recipient of the International Maritime Prize, and we from the Danish Maritime Authority congratulates her. We are proud of her." 
 
Birgit Sølling Olsen was nominated by Denmark as well as the International Chamber of Shipping and International Group of P & I Clubs. 
 
The nominations were based on her long-standing and self-sacrificing contribution to IMO as a Danish representative with special focus on the legal aspects of the Organization's work. She will receive the prize later this year at the next session of the IMO Council to be held 19-23 November in London.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2018 - Green Marine Technology

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News