Bisso Towboat Orders Tug from Main Iron Works

Luling, La. based marine towage provider Bisso Towboat said it has ordered a new tractor tug from Houma, La. shipbuilder Main Iron Works.

Construction is scheduled to commence in late 2022 with delivery in early 2024, Bisso revealed in an announcement.

The 5,000 BHP ASD tug will feature two Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4F main propulsion engines generating 2,500 BHP each at 1,600 RPM. The engines will drive a pair of Kongsberg US205S azimuthing thrusters with 2,400 mm diameter stainless steel propellers in stainless steel nozzles. Estimated bollard pull will be 66 tons.

Other onboard equipment will include a JonRie Series 240 escort winch, Caterpillar C4.4 118 KW generator sets and a full complement of safety, monitoring and electronic equipment, Bisso said. Tankage includes capacities for 30,162 gallons of diesel fuel, 1,442 gallons of lube oil, 1,442 gallons of hydraulic oil, 2,000 gallons of DEF and 9,538 gallons of potable water.

The new vessel is one of six built by Main Iron Works over the last eight years for Bisso, which currently serves the Mississippi River ship-assist trade with 10 ASD tractor tugs.