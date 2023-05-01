Black Carbon and Biofouling Guidance to be Advanced by IMO

The IMO Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) Sub-Committee held its 10th session from April 24 to 28, 2023, discussing a range of topics including black carbon regulation and an update to biofouling guidance.

ABS has provided a summary of the session, noting that after extensive discussion, the Sub-Committee agreed to establish a Correspondence Group that will seek to finalize draft guidelines on black carbon emission data collection and reporting. The group will also draft guidelines on goal-based control measures to reduce its impact on the Arctic, which it expects to be completed in 2025. In the meantime, a progress report will be submitted to PPR 11 in February 2024.

The Sub-Committee also received a report providing draft revisions to the 2011 Guidelines for the Control and Management of Ship’s Biofouling (Resolution MEPC.207(62)). ABS reports that the Sub-Committee agreed to remove Chapter 7 (Biofouling Risk Profile and Monitoring of Risk Parameters) and to replace it with a new chapter on Contingency-Action Plans. These plans are to be followed if the monitoring of biofouling risk parameters during ship operation highlights an increased risk of biofouling accumulation. Corrective actions could include inspection followed by changes to operating profile and maintenance programs.

The finalized 2023 Guidelines for the Control and Management of Ships’ Biofouling to Minimize the Transfer of Invasive Aquatic Species will be submitted to MEPC 80 in July for adoption.

Member States and international organizations were also invited to submit proposals on guidance related to in-water cleaning which is expected to be complete in 2025.



