Bladt, Semco to Deliver Three 880MW Offshore Substations for CVOW Project

Danish offshore energy industry services firms Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime have been awarded a contract to deliver substations for Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in the U.S.

The contract comprises three 880 MW offshore substations, which will be established in 2021-2025 and commissioned in 2026.

"The three substations will constitute the backbone of the electrical infrastructure for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. The contract is Bladt Industries’ and Semco Maritime’s third offshore substation project in the U.S. and the two strategic partners’ 21st project together since their first cooperation in 2003," the Danish duo said.

The scope of work on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and installation. Bladt Industries is responsible for design, procurement, and manufacturing of steel structures and jacket foundations, while the design, procurement, and installation of electrical equipment, emergency systems, and inter-array cables will be managed by Semco Maritime.

"We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected Bladt and Semco for the world’s largest assignment so far within the offshore substation area where we have established solid experience and unique competencies together. We are pleased with this opportunity to leverage our experience and contribute to shaping the U.S. offshore wind industry. We look forward to cooperating closely with Dominion Energy, securing green US jobs in connection with the construction and operation phases to provide green energy for thousands of US households and reduce CO2 emissions,” says Anders Søe-Jensen, CEO, Bladt Industries.

“Dominion Energy has created a visionary project in Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and we look forward to contributing to the green transition in Virginia. We are proud of the contract for three 880 MW substations, which we consider a vote of confidence in Semco’s and Bladt’s tried and tested partnership and our strong track record of delivering competitive projects within electrical infrastructure for offshore wind through two decades," says Steen Brødbæk, CEO, Semco Maritime.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will be built 40 kilometers off Virginia Beach and with a 2.6 GW capacity, supplying up to 660,000 households in Virginia and eliminating up to 5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The project is expected to generate up to 900 jobs in the local area during the construction phase and up to 1,100 jobs when the wind farm is commissioned in 2026.