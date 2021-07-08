Blue Water Shipping Hires O’Keeffe in US Offshore Wind Push

Blue Water Shipping announced it has hired John O’Keeffe as its new Head of Renewables, Americas, as the Denmark-based transport and logistics company looks to make further inroads into the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind market.

O’Keeffe, a former maritime captain with vast experience in the U.S. offshore wind industry, having previously served as Head of Marine Affairs North America at offshore wind giant Ørsted. He was an integral part of America’s first offshore wind farm at Block Island.

"John O’Keeffe’s wealth of knowledge adds a new level of expertise to Blue Water Shipping’s 30 years of offshore wind logistics experience," said Brent Patterson, Regional Director Americas. "John’s operational experience is essential to amplify our positive momentum. The U.S. renewable energy market is poised for vast expansion over the next decade and our leadership team is very pleased to welcome him to the company."

Blue Water Shipping noted its experience in the global offshore wind industry includes marine logistical support for more than 30 different offshore wind projects across the world, including the Block Island wind farm off Rhode Island.

While the United States is early in its industry development, the country boasts a project pipeline of 11.6 GW and prospective 32 GW market to be built within the next 15 years. Earlier this year the federal government gave approval to the Vineyard Wind project off the Atlantic Coast and will soon move into manufacturing and construction phases.