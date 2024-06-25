Blue World Wraps Up Trials of 200kW Green Methanol Maritime Fuell Cell System

Denmark-based Blue World Technologies has completed the testing of the world’s first 200 kW high-temperature PEM fuel cell module, exceeding performance expectation of the system which aims to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

The test was completed at the newly established test facilities in connection to the Blue Aalborg Factory, where the fuel cells for the system are produced. The initial testing has been completed with great results which has exceeded performance expectations, according to Blue World.

With an electrical efficiency of up to 55% when reaching a commercial stage, the fuel cell system is expected to typically provide a fuel saving of 20-30% which enables a cost-efficient use of green fuels.

Additionally, the fuel cell system allows for up to 100% carbon capture for both utilization in green fuel production and for storage.

The system is a scalable configuration, firstly aiming to replace conventional fossil-based gensets, but later also to be provided as large multi-megawatt fuel cell-based propulsion systems.

“This is a major breakthrough within maritime decarbonization and with the test of our 200-kW system, we are proving that the HT PEM fuel cell technology has the potential of being one of the key technologies to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors.

“During the test period, we successfully validated our system setup with the methanol fuel processor, the series connection of the fuel cell stacks, as well as the balance of plant components surrounding the fuel cells”, said Dennis Naldal Jensen, Chief Technology Officer at Blue World Technologies.

Bue World is developing the first 1 MW pilot system for onboard power production. The system will be installed on one of A.P. Moller - Maersk’s large dual fuel-enabled methanol vessels and the installation on board is expected during the first half of 2026.

The order for the pilot system was followed by a venture investment by Maersk Growth – the venture arm of A.P. Moller - Maersk – where they at the end of 2023 participated in an $11.8 million (€11 million) pre-C-round alongside the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Cycle Group, and other new and existing shareholders.

Blue World will initially supply systems for auxiliary power and expects that their maritime system will reach a commercial level in 2027.