Corvus Energy Launches New Marine LFP Battery

Corvus Energy has launched Blue Whale NxtGen, the latest addition to its NxtGen family of batteries designed for vessel applications where high energy content and density are critical.

The BW NxtGen ESS will have a 1C charge / discharge rate which makes the product suitable for both energy and more power demanding operational modes.

"Blue Whale NxtGen is more than a new product launch — it represents a strategic step forward for Corvus Energy and the maritime industry. Without compromising on Corvus´ strong focus on quality, safety, security and sustainability, we are introducing contract manufacturing to optimize cost, stronger focus in China, more robust diversified global sourcing and the ability to swap battery cells without changing the product design” says Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy.

Blue Whale NxtGen will have Corvus’ in-house designed 4th-generation Battery Management System (BMS), data ownership, and industry-leading cybersecurity standards that further strengthen operational trust, says Corvus.

The first Blue Whale NxtGen projects will be delivered in Q4 2026.



