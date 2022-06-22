BMT Delivers Life Extension Program for Hospital Vessel ‘MV Africa Mercy’

BMT was appointed to support Mercy Ships with a life extension program to extend the operational life of the Hospital ship MV Africa Mercy.

Following the successful completion of the initial extension program, the vessel is now operational ahead of the next stage of upgrades that will deliver further improvements and allow the vessel to operate until 2035.

Described as an essential lifeline for communities in Africa in need of medical facilities, MV Africa Mercy hosts state-of-the-art hospital facilities including five operating theatres, recovery, intensive care, and low dependency wards - totaling 80 patient beds. The vessel is also home to around 450 volunteer crew, with accommodation that includes six family cabins.

BMT provided independent technical support as part of the essential life extension program for the MV Africa Mercy, ensuring Mercy Ships has confidence in the vessel’s ability to carry out its duties for years to come.

BMT conducted a Lifecycle Assessment to review the material state of the ship and the viability of a life extension (LIFEX) for the vessel. This assessment followed a structured approach to include all aspects of the vessel, including hull and structure, machinery, accommodation, and public spaces, and environmental legislation.

The team conducted a detailed ship survey whilst MV Africa Mercy was in dry-dock at ASTICAN Shipyard, Las Palmas, the Canary Islands in August 2021.

Noel Tomlinson, Senior Business Development Manager, Commercial Maritime, BMT, commented: “BMT was delighted to support the life extension program of the MV Africa Mercy, ensuring she is able to continue carrying out her essential and much needed duties for years to come. I am proud of the work our consultants and engineers have delivered over the course of this project, and we are confident the extended life of this vessel will allow her skilled and abled crew to have a positive impact on the lives of many families across Africa.”

Justin Ray, VP Operations, Mercy Ships, commented: “MV Africa Mercy’s life extension program has been essential to keeping the vessel operational, delivering optimal capability for as long as possible as the crew carry out essential support work in deprived communities. We are confident that the ongoing work to extend the operational life of the vessel will help facilitate life-changing surgeries for many more people in need, and we are pleased to continue to partner with BMT who provide the technical consultancy we rely on to ensure that MV Africa Mercy can continue to carry out this work.”