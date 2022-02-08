BMT to Design Three Crew Transfer Vessels for US Offshore Wind Operations

BMT has won a design contract for three new Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) to be operated at east coast wind farms in the US.

The three vessels will be built by Senesco in the USA under ABS classification meeting USCG subchapter L regulations.

The 88ft (27m) CTV design is suited for operating conditions on the US’ east coast and features a lightweight Z-bow hull form to improve seakeeping characteristics as well as offer very high efficiency thereby reducing emissions.

The vessel utilizes Active Fender System (AFS), designed and customized by BMT, to facilitate both monopile and conventional landing tube transfers.

"Fitted to the bow of the vessel, the AFS operates as a suspension system which reduces impact loads and dampens the initial engagements with the turbine tower, guaranteeing successful landing in the most difficult weather conditions, and the layout is such that it can also accommodate the latest GUS technician hoisting system for increased safety," BMT explained.

According to BMT, the vessel has also been designed to maximize crew and passenger comfort to provide the best possible environment for work in challenging conditions, and the large superstructure is fitted on resilient mounts that absorb noise and vibration and the layout offers plenty of space for 24 technicians. Below decks, there are comfortable cabins able to accommodate six crew.

The vessel will also be utilized to carry and deliver cargo, with a large foredeck area to accommodate high volumes of goods.

Also, the vessel is propelled by quad Volvo IPS 900 which deliver speed performance reaching up to 26 knots, combined with bollard thrust in excess of 15 tonnes while maintaining outstanding maneuverability, BMT says. T

James Lewis, Sector Lead for offshore wind vessels in BMT’s specialized ship design team, said: "This is a fantastic project, it shows that BMT’s CTV design is very well-suited to the booming wind energy market in the USA. With over 60 vessels operating on wind farms around the world, our experience has allowed us to come up with a design that is very well tailored to the requirements, whilst providing the assurance that it will perform for the crews and technicians day to day in often challenging conditions."