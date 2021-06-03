BMT Designs New Vessels for Isles of Scilly Steamship Company

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm BMT has introduced new passenger and cargo vessel designs to replace older tonnage in the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company fleet.

Designed to replace the 44-year-old Scillonian III, a new 72-meter vessel Scillonian IV will carry 600 passengers over three decks with a contemporary, comfortable seating arrangement, onboard coffee shop and retail area. It will be capable of a speed of 18 knots, reducing journey time by 20%; anti-roll fins to improve the stability of the crossing; increased cargo capacity with the ability to carry chilled and frozen goods; improved access for passengers with reduced mobility, and a hybrid propulsion system to reduce emissions.

In addition, BMT unveiled a 45-meter dedicated cargo ship to replace the Gry Maritha, featuring increased cargo capacity, including more space for chilled and frozen goods; a crane which can lift eight tonnes and a lounge for up to 12 passengers. The new inter-island launch will be capable of 12 knots, allowing for significantly faster journey times between St Mary’s and the off-islands; a 50% increase in cargo capacity and will have a reduced fuel consumption of 55%.

Up next will be discussions with shipyards on potential build programs. International shipbroker Blair Reid, which specializes in the sale and procurement of new ferries, is currently in contact with 32 shipyards across the U.K., Europe and the Far East to acquire Expressions of Interest and to identify potential build slots and build cost.

Isles of Scilly Steamship Company chief executive Stuart Reid said, “We have carried out an extensive consultation process and we have listened to what the Isles of Scilly community have identified as priorities in improving the service. Their needs have been at the forefront of the design process.

“We are proud of the proposals, which will ultimately enhance the excellent cargo and passenger services we operate today and serve generations of travelers for years to come.”

The design, in partnership with naval architects BMT, involved consultation with islanders and stakeholders last summer. It found resilience, reliability, journey time and affordability to be the most important factors for future services.

Ian Howard, Isles of Scilly Steamship Company chairman, said, “We have taken a major step towards the future with the finalization of these designs. Now we must select the right yard(s) to build these vessels and secure finance for them.”

Kevin George, Isles of Scilly board director said. “Green technology is at the heart of the new designs; we aspire to minimize environmental impact at the earliest opportunity whilst ensuring the reliability and resilience of this vital lifeline service.

“In future, we want to have the ability to adapt and modify the chosen propulsion system to ensure we meet the Government’s target of decarbonization of the marine sector by 2050 and to keep the vessels aligned with evolving environmentally friendly technology.”

Sylvain Julien, director of naval Architecture at BMT, said, “BMT is committed to leading the way in designing vessels that reduce the environmental footprint, and we welcome the opportunity to work in partnership with ISSG and the island community to work towards enhanced operations and increased sustainability by leveraging our deep understanding of advanced ferry designs.”

Isles of Scilly Steamship Company is currently working with the Council of the Isles of Scilly and Government on financing options.

(Image; BMT)