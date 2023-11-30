BMT Introduces Full Electric Ferry Design

BMT has unveiled its new 140ft (42m) 100% electric EF-500 passenger ferry design at the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans.

Featuring a 500-passenger and four-crew capacity, the zero-emission vessel is tailored to meet the rising demand for hybrid or all-electric ferry options in the region.

The newly unveiled all-electric ferry boasts a low wake hull, featuring a simple, easily constructible design with a lightweight and durable aluminum structure. Its capabilities include a range of one hour at 18 knots or 40 minutes at a top speed of 20 knots, making it an efficient choice for higher passenger capacity along coastal and restricted service routes.