BMT Partners with DNV to Accelerate Australian Landing Craft Design

BMT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DNV that will accelerate BMT’s development of an Australian version of our CAIMEN® Large Design for the future Landing Craft – Heavy (LC-H) program for the Australian Army.

Under this MoU, DNV will work with BMT throughout the process of tailoring the CAIMEN Large, to meet the Australian Army’s future requirements. DNV’s insights will ensure that BMT are able to identify and manage technical risk, minimizing schedule impacts through early classification society engagement.

The collaboration aims to enhance the design maturity of the future Australian variant of BMT’s CAIMEN Large for the Australian Defence Force (ADF). The CAIMEN Large is designed for operational versatility, capable of performing intense amphibious assaults and humanitarian missions, and is well-suited to support the ADF’s focus on enhancing amphibious capabilities in littoral environments.



