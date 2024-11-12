BNS Boosts Its Marine Electrical Solutions Portfolio with New Acquisition

BNS has acquired Carolina Power Systems (CPS), a provider of marine electrical equipment to the military shipbuilding industry, which will bolster its marine power capabilities.

With the acquisition of CPS, combined with that of Cadick Corporation, BNS now offers full lifecycle solutions, services and maintenance support for military and commercial across the marine electrical system spectrum.

CPS provides switchboards, motor controllers and other control and monitoring equipment for installation on U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships. It also provides replacement equipment for existing ships for retrofits and upgrades.

Like BNS, CPS is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-Owned Small Business (MOSB).

“CPS is an ideal company to add to our portfolio of solutions and services as we expand our capabilities into the marine power market, for military and commercial customers.

“We see tremendous growth potential when combining the strengths of our two latest acquisitions, and will further our mission to transform complex business and technology challenges into strategic opportunities for our customers,” said Lu Bolden, CEO of BNS.

The acquisition encompasses all of CPS’s assets, including its full staff of 25 employees. The company will retain its long-time manufacturing facilities and offices in Sumter, in South Carolina.