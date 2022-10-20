On Board Orders Boutique Cruise Vessel

Australian naval architecture firm Incat Crowther said it has been commissioned to design and deliver a new boutique liveaboard cruise vessel for Tasmanian luxury wilderness expedition cruise operator On Board. The 24-meter vessel, named Odalisque III, is currently being built by Richardson Devine Marine in Hobart and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.

Designed to provide guests with a luxurious wilderness escape in the pristine south-west Tasmanian wilderness, the aluminum-hulled Odalisque III can host up to 12 guests in seven stylish and flexible cabins, each with its own ensuite, the designer said. The upper deck features three large guest cabins, a wheelhouse lounge and dining area as well as an outdoor dining and viewing area. The main deck features four cabins, a large indoor dining area, an outdoor viewing platform and the galley. Configured to offer a world-class dining experience while also being operationally efficient, the galley is conveniently located adjacent to pantry, refrigeration and cleaning facilities.

In total, Odalisque III features three outdoor viewing decks and an open bridge to provide guests with uninterrupted views. The Odalisque III’s design has allowed for the addition of two tenders, accessible from the main deck, to allow guests to board a tender for shore excursions.

Incat Crowther’s CEO Brett Crowther explained the design had to deliver the right balance of aesthetics and bespoke technical design. “Our team’s design expertise and our tailored digital design process meant we were well placed to bring On Board’s vision to reality. Not only did the design of Odalisque III need to provide guests with a luxurious experience, but On Board are acutely aware of the need to ensure their operations do not adversely impact the environment,” Crowther said.

“The design of Odalisque III has achieved this by combining an environmentally-conscious technical design, with the features that guests expect in a world-class cruising experience, such as a seamless scenic wilderness flight,” Crowther said.

Pieter van der Woude, Founder of On Board, said he was excited at the prospect of offering a world-class experience aboard Odalisque III. “My vision is to offer my guests an experience akin to being in a floating luxury wilderness lodge. Our guests expect the best, and Incat Crowther’s design delivers on this. I cannot wait to take guests into Tasmania’s World Heritage wilderness on Odalisque III early next year,” van der Woude said.