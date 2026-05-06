MSC 111 Expected to Adopt MASS Code

The Maritime Safety Committee meets for its 111th session from 13-22 May 2026.

The meeting is expected to adopt the goal-based International Code of Safety for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS Code).

The MASS Code aims to address the functions needed for safe, secure, and environmentally sound operations of MASS insofar as they are not adequately or fully addressed in other applied IMO instruments, while ensuring that required safety levels are maintained when implementing remote controlled or autonomous operation of key functions.

The MASS Code is intended as supplementary to other IMO instruments, including SOLAS, and provides a regulatory framework for remotely controlled and autonomous ship operations.

Chapters of the draft MASS Code (MSC 111/5/3) include those covering: surveys and certificates; approval process; risk assessment; operational context; system design; software principles; management of safe operations; alert management; manning, training and watchkeeping; safety of navigation; connectivity; remote operations; structure, subdivision, stability and watertight integrity; fire protection, fire detection and fire extinction; special measures to enhance maritime security; search and rescue; carriage of cargoes; anchoring, towing and mooring; machinery and electrical installations.

A Working Group will be established to finalize the non-mandatory MASS Code.



