BOEM Proposes Regulation Revision to Support Mineral Exploration

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced proposed revisions to its regulations governing hard mineral resources on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf aiming to advance exploration and development of critical minerals essential to national security, economic competitiveness and technological progress.

These proposed updates align with Executive Orders 14285 and 14154, which prioritize unleashing America’s potential to explore and develop OCS critical mineral resources. The updates also support Executive Order 14192, which directs a regulatory budget framework.

Although the potential of commercial exploration, development, and production of U.S. OCS minerals is significant, activity has been limited. The Department of the Interior has conducted only one OCS mineral lease sale for commodities beyond oil, gas, or sulfur—the Norton Sound Gold Sale in 1991—which received no bids and resulted in no leases issued. Relatively few prospecting permits have been issued in the decades since.

BOEM’s proposed action aims to eliminate unnecessary provisions, revise others for clarity, and facilitate timely prospecting, leasing, and operations. In line with Executive Order 14285, the revisions aim to foster industry interest in OCS leasing and expedite the responsible recovery of seabed minerals.

The proposed changes will be published in the Federal Register on February 24, 2026, initiating a 60-day public comment period that will conclude on April 27, 2026. Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments to help inform the final decision regarding these regulatory updates.