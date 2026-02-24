BOEM Reaffirms Gulf Lease Sales 259 and 261

The Bureau of Ocean Energy announced a Record of Decision reaffirming its prior decisions regarding Gulf of America’s Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sales 259 and 261. This ROD supports BOEM’s continued commitment to responsible offshore energy development while strengthening environmental safeguards and legal compliance.

This decision follows the August 29, 2025, publication of the Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for Gulf of America Regional OCS Oil and Gas Lease Sales and Post-Lease Activities. The Programmatic EIS provides a framework for future environmental review of post-lease plans, permits, and site-specific activities. It will help ensure consistency and efficiency in future National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, evaluations across the Gulf region.

The Programmatic EIS also addresses recent court rulings related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions analysis and the protection of Rice’s whales, a federally protected marine species.

Key Highlights: