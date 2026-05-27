BOLL FILTER CORPORATION appoints Goltens as authorized filtration solution distributor

Goltens Worldwide's US stations in Florida and Texas have been officially appointed as an authorized distributors for BOLL FILTER CORPORATION, a globally recognized leader in advanced industrial filtration solutions technology.

With an operational footprint in Houston and Miami, Goltens brings decades of experience serving leading shipowners, operators, and power producers throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

BOLL FILTER CORPORATION is known for its filtration solutions designed to protect engines, turbines, and critical systems while ensuring operational efficiency and environmental compliance. Its product portfolio includes automatic and manual filters for fuels, lubricating oils, cooling water, and industrial fluids.

Through the partnership, Goltens will distribute BOLL FILTER CORPORATION’s filtration products, integrating them into its broader portfolio of engineering, repair, and retrofit solutions.

The portfolio complements Goltens’ service offering, which includes in-place machining, engine services, electrical and control systems, and turnkey retrofit solutions. Customers will benefit from the addition of a trusted partner capable of delivering both advanced equipment and expert execution.