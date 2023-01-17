Marine Link
Bollinger Hires Naquin as Sales Director

January 17, 2023

Andy Naquin (Photo: Bollinger Shipyards)

Bollinger Shipyards announced it has hired Andrew “Andy” Naquin as Director of Sales, where he will report to Eric Bollinger, Vice President of Sales, and will assist in leading the sales team.  

The announcement was made by Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s President and Chief Executive Officer, who said, “For over 76 years, the Bollinger family has worked hard to deliver our customers the highest quality service and solutions in our industry. At the heart of those relationships is trust. With over two decades of experience in the maritime industry, I know that those relationships will be in good hands moving forward with Andy helping to lead the team.”

“Andy’s extensive background, relationships and experience within the industry in the operational, regulatory compliance, and repair and maintenance of maritime vessels make him a great addition to our team,” said Eric Bollinger, Vice President of Sales.

Naquin has more than 22 years of experience in the maritime industry. Prior to joining Bollinger, he held the position of Vice President of Sales for Kilgore Marine Services.  He previously held the position of Operations Manager for Comar Marine Corporation and before that was a Marine Superintendent for Tidewater Marine.

Naquin graduated from Nicholls State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and a Master of Business Administration.

