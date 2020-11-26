Boluda Towage Europe: Two Newbuild Tugs Arrive in Rotterdam

Towing specialist Boluda Towage Europe has said that its two newbuild tugs - VB Bolero and VB Rumba - have arrived in Rotterdam.

The 85-tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs 2813, built at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, were loaded on board the special heavy lift ship “Frauke” and transported to Rotterdam.

The tug duo arrived in the Port of Rotterdam on Monday, November 23, 2020.

"After the unload process in Rotterdam, Boluda Towage Europe will bring the two tugs, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, to the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services," Boluda Towage Europe said.

Boluda Towage Europe's fleet operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Damen ASD Tugs 2813 will be used for harbor and terminal escort and berthing duties, firefighting and coastal and offshore towing operations.

