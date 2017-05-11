Rickmers Schedules Bondholder Vote on Revamp Plan

Related News

Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot

A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…

Australia’s New Patrol Boat Named Cape Fourcroy

The Australian Navy’s ninth Cape-class patrol boat was officially named during a ceremony held at the HMAS Stirling naval base in Western Australia.

Energy Island: Europeans Mull North Sea Hub

A plan set in motion by three European transmission system operators (TSO) aims to develop mammoth offshore wind farm infrastructure…

Damen Showcases New Water Bus

At a recent event at its headquarters in Gorinchem, Damen Shipyards demonstrated its next generation composite Water Bus…

AkzoNobel Launches Marine Coatings App

AkzoNobel customers now have access to marine coatings data anytime, anywhere with the launch of AkzoNobel Marine Coatings’ International mobile app.

Kvaerner Lifts 2017 Forecast

Kvaerner, the Norwegian builder of oil platforms, lifted its 2017 outlook on Monday as a slump in the oil sector eased with…

Gulf of Mexico is Ground Zero for the Jones Act

A vastly modernized U.S. offshore support fleet awaits the opportunity to perform Jones Act work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Op/Ed: Trump Signals New Day for Offshore Energy

National Ocean Industries Association president Randall Luthi weighs in on President Trump’s Executive Order on offshore energy.