Friday, April 12, 2024
Bordelon Marine Renews Charter Deal with Oceaneering

April 8, 2024

Brandon Bordelon (Photo: Bordelon Marine)

Lockport, La. based Bordelon Marine announced it has renewed the charter agreement with Oceaneering International for the Brandon Bordelon; 260-foot-long DP2 Jones Act compliant ultra-light intervention vessel for an additional two-year firm term plus one-year additional option. The charter agreement renewal commenced in March 2024.

The 2015-built vessel is mobilized with two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work class remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and Oceaneering survey equipment and technology. The vessel is typically used to conduct a variety of projects including ROV and diving support, pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, well abandonment and wireline services, hydrate remediation, subsea pumping, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) as well as light construction and installation.

