Thursday, September 15, 2022
Bordelon Marine Secures Charter for Connor Bordelon Vessel

September 14, 2022

Credit: Bordelon Marine

U.S.-based offshore vessel operator Bordelon Marine has secured a one-year charter with Subsea 7 i-Tech US Inc. for its Connor Bordelon ultra-light intervention vessel.

The Jones Act-compliant vessel is mobilized with two Schilling 150 HD Work Class ROVs with high spec survey capabilities operated by Subsea 7. 

The vessel is configured to support Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) operations for clients operating in U.S. waters and regional international locations.

"We look forward to working with Subsea 7 in support of their U.S. and International IMR and light intervention scopes. Our companies have developed a strong working relationship over the past few years which has laid a solid foundation for safe and consistent vessel operations,” said Wes Bordelon, CEO/President of Bordelon Marine.

Financial details were not disclosed.

