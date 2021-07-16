Borealis Finance Sells Containership for $16,4M

Borealis Finance, a company that owns a fleet of bulk and container vessels, has sold one of its containerships.

The Oslo-listed firm said Thursday that the 2,824 TEU containership Bomar Bellini had been sold for $16,4 million.

"The vessel was today successfully delivered to new owners," Borealis Finance said, without disclosing the name of the buyer.

The vessel was built in 2007 by Hyundai Mipo. It was previously known as Santa Bettina and Cap Byron.

Data from VesselsValue suggest that the vessel has been sold to Global Ship Lease, and also that its new name is Matson Molokai. According to AIS, the vessel is currently in Long Beach, California, having recently arrived from Shanghai, China.

Last month, Borealis Finance said it had signed a binding agreement to sell twelve container vessels to Global Ship Lease, Inc., for a total consideration of USD 233.89 million, with the delivery of the vessels scheduled for the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The ships are all on charter with leading liner operators, with remaining charter durations of three to 25 months, Global Ship Lease said in June.

"With these additions, the Company’s fleet will comprise 62 containerships with a total capacity of 322,770 TEU, making Global Ship Lease the eighth largest non-operating owner of containerships by TEU capacity," Global Ship Lease said last month.