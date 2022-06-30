Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Ørsted and Eversource, two companies that have partnered up to buiild offshore wind farms in the U.S. said Thursday they'd signed contracts with Boskalis to support the construction of their offshore wind project in the U.S.

The work with Boskalis involves the foundation and offshore substations transportation and installation for the joint venture’s South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects, as well as scour protection installation contracts for its Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects.

"The contract for this work was finalized in late 2021. The more than 1.7-gigawatt portfolio of projects serving Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York is expected to produce enough renewable energy for more than a million homes in the Northeast, with all projects operational by the end of 2025," Ørsted said.

Under the contracts, Boskalis will manage transport and installation of three offshore substations and the XXL monopiles for the South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects. Boskalis will also install scour protection for the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects.

"Many U.S. vessel operators will play a critical role in the marine transport to and from the installation site, including the transport of the first American-made offshore wind substation from where it is being fabricated in Texas," Ørsted said.

According to Ørsted, the contracts will support the training and employment of American workers and will utilize a sizable fleet of U.S. vessels. This fleet includes, but is not limited to, protected species observer vessels, platform supply vessels, barges, and tugs.

The contracts, Ørsted said, will also support the opening of a new Boskalis office located in Providence, Rhode Island, expanding Boskalis’s US footprint.

“Ørsted and Eversource are investing in a domestic supply chain to build the American offshore wind industry and deliver new economic opportunity to states across the country,” said David Ortiz, Ørsted’s Head of Northeast Government Affairs and Market Strategy. “ This includes attracting companies like Boskalis to expand their operations in states like Rhode Island, hiring and training local workers, and utilizing U.S. vessels to build our projects.”

“Ørsted and Eversource are helping to realize the development of the US offshore wind industry, providing one of the key clean energy sources for our future,” said Jamie Lescinski, Boskalis’s Offshore Renewables U.S. Managing Director. “We are excited to help build the South Fork, Revolution and Sunrise wind farms and look forward to contributing to the growth and strength of the U.S. offshore renewables supply chain.”



As part of the recently signed National Offshore Wind Agreement with North America’s Building Trades Unions, Ørsted and Eversource have committed to using union labor for the construction of their shared portfolio of wind farms in development in the Northeast. For the South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects, Boskalis will work with local partners and labor unions for training and support for the construction, installation and logistics, the companies said.



