Boskalis to Salvage Stena Immaculate Tanker Following Collision

Dutch marine provider Boskalis will salvage the U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate, which was struck by a container ship off northeast England on Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming earlier Dutch media reports.

He could not give a time frame for the salvaging but added that four ships carrying foam and extinguishing agents were already en route to put out the fire caused by the collision.

Another company would salvage Solong, the other container ship involved in the collision, Boskalis' spokesperson said without specifying which company.

The Stena Immaculate was anchored when it was struck by the smaller container ship Solong, which damaged its cargo tank and caused fuel to leak into the sea.

Sources told Reuters there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident.





