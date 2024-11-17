Bosphorus Traffic Paused After Tanker Suffers Rudder Failure

Turkey suspended shipping traffic in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait in both directions on Sunday due to a rudder failure on a 114-metre tanker, the Nazann, the Transportation Ministry said.

The vessel, en route from Russia to Kocaeli in Turkey, had mechanical problems in the strait and the coast guard deployed tugboats, the ministry said. The Bosphorus connects the Black Sea in the northeast to the Sea of Marmara to the southwest, and beyond to the Mediterranean.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Canan Sevgili; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

