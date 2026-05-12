Eni, MSC Cruises Complete HVO Biofuel Test for Maritime Transport

Eni and MSC Cruises have completed a test of Enilive’s HVO biofuel in maritime transport, confirming the technical feasibility of using the renewable diesel in pure form to power cruise ship engines.

The trial involved powering one of the engines on the cruise ship MSC Opera for about 2,000 hours using pure HVO without modifications to the engine, while performance and emissions data were monitored.

The companies said the test demonstrated that HVO can be used immediately in marine engines validated for its use without requiring technological upgrades, while maintaining performance in line with conventional marine fuels.

According to the companies, the test recorded lower nitrogen oxide emissions and particulate emissions, alongside a reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of around 80% compared with traditional marine fuel.

Technical performance and emissions data were assessed with support from Wärtsilä and independently validated by Bureau Veritas.

“The trial with MSC has demonstrated how HVO diesel biofuel can contribute immediately to the decarbonization of maritime transport. It can be used in its pure form in marine engines validated for its use, allowing a reduction in climate-altering emissions - calculated along the entire supply chain - of between 65% and 90% compared to traditional marine fossil fuels.

"HVO is produced at Enilive’s biorefineries in Venice and Gela, mainly from waste feedstocks such as used cooking oils, animal fats, and residues from the agri-food industry.

"The use of this fuel represents a viable solution for the decarbonization of maritime transport, contributing to compliance with the obligations set by the FuelEU Maritime regulation and reducing the emission-related costs,” said Stefano Ballista, Chief Executive Officer of Enilive.

“We believe HVO may play an important role in the decarbonization of shipping and together with other immediately available fuels such as LNG and bio-LNG, constitutes an immediate opportunity that could be deployed on board cruise ships to accelerate the transition towards renewable fuels, bringing us a step closer to our ultimate goal of reaching net zero GHG emissions by 2050,” said Michele Francioni, Chief Energy Transition Officer of MSC Cruises.