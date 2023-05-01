Boston Ship Repair Awarded Contract for USNS Patuxent Overhaul

Boston Ship Repair has been awarded a contract for the the regular overhaul/dry docking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201).

The $14,759,604 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,853,866. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received

Work will be performed in Boston, beginning July 14, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2023.

USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by the Military Sealift Command to support ships of the United States Navy.

USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by the Military Sealift Command to support ships of the United States Navy. The 677-foot ship was built by Avondale Shipyard and entered service in 1995.