Saturday, August 19, 2023
Boston Ship Repair Awarded $13.8 Million MSC Job

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 18, 2023

(Photo: Conner Foy / U.S. Navy)

Boston Ship Repair has been awarded a contract for the regular  overhaul and dry docking of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10).

The $13,824,169 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and two unexercised options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $13,880,012. Boston Ship Repair's bid won among four offers received for the project.

Work for the 98-calendar day shipyard availability will be performed in Boston, beginning November 1, 2023, and is expected to be completed by February 6, 2024.

The 338-foot-long USNS Burlington is a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport and operated by the U.S. Navy's MSC, serving as a high-speed, shallow draft vessel for rapid intra-theater transport of medium-sized cargo payloads. It can reach speeds of 35 to 45 knots. The ship was built by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. and entered service in 2018.

