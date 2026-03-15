IMO Progresses Lifeboat Air Supply Requirements

The IMO Sub-Committee on the Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE) held its 12th session from March 9 to 13, 2026. ABS has issued guidance on the significant issues progressed at the session including the proposed amendments to the LSA Code.

The amendments introduce a new paragraph in Chapter IV requiring that partially enclosed lifeboats installed on or after 1 January 2032 be equipped with a means of supplying sufficient air to maintain CO₂ concentrations below 5,000 ppm for the full number of occupants, even with entrances closed.

As per the new proposed section 4.5.5, compliance may be achieved either by:

.1 ventilation system providing at least 5 m³/h per person for a minimum of 24 hours, operable from inside and arranged to prevent stratification, with power sources independent of radio batteries and with sufficient fuel if engine‑driven; or

.2 ventilation openings with a total cross‑sectional area of at least 0.015 m² per person located in opposite directions, widely spaced and as high as possible; or

.3 any other solution capable of maintaining CO₂ levels below 5,000 ppm.

In respect to determining the appropriate figure in draft paragraph 4.5.5.2, Member States were invited to submit technological evidence to SSE 13 regarding the appropriate ventilation-opening figure and the optimal location of such openings.

Draft amendments to resolution MSC.81(70) were progressed adding a new section establishing prototype testing requirements for partially enclosed lifeboats. The new provisions require that:

• Means of ventilation mandated by the LSA Code are to be demonstrated through testing

• The ventilation system must achieve at least 5 m³/hr per person (for arrangements under paragraph 4.5.5.1 (above))

• The total cross‑sectional area of all ventilation openings should be verified to be no less than 0.015 m² per person and their placement confirmed to be in opposite directions, as far apart from each other and as high as possible from the deck (for arrangements under paragraph 4.5.5.2 (above))

• The means of ventilation must provide adequate air to maintain CO₂ concentrations below a time‑weighted average of 5,000 ppm over any two‑hour period, with a maximum not exceeding 15,000 ppm, under test conditions that include a stationary lifeboat with closed entrances and hatches, ventilation openings fully open, ambient wind speed not exceeding Beaufort force 2 (for arrangements under paragraph 4.5.5.3 (above))

• CO₂ concentrations are to be measured at the canopy top, seated head level and floor level, using an international standard acceptable to the Organization.

• Alternative test methods that satisfy the criteria of para. 6.18.1.2 of LSA Code may be accepted at the discretion of the Administration.

Next steps: Prior to finalizing the draft amendments to the LSA Code Chapter IV, Member States and international organizations are invited to submit technological evidence to determine the appropriate figure to SSE 13 as well as the technological evidence to determine the location of the ventilation openings. Additionally, the correspondence group is tasked to progress the development of draft consequential amendments to MSC.1/Circ.1630/Rev.3 inter-sessionally.

Other progress made at the SSE session includes:

• Finalization of the revised guidelines for the maintenance and inspections of fixed carbon dioxide fire-extinguishing systems.

• New guidelines for the design, testing and approval of water mist lances.

• A new SOLAS regulation II-2/7.11 on portable infrared thermal imagers.



