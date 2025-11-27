bound4blue Targets Asian Growth

Wind propulsion company bound4blue has expanded its industrial footprint in Asia with the establishment of new production capabilities in China, alongside the signing of strategic regional partnerships to accelerate adoption of its proven eSAIL® suction sail technology.

This allows bound4blue to manufacture near the yards where their systems will be integrated, both for newbuildings and for vessels calling in Asia for retrofit.

Production in China will be handled through a network of outsourced industrial partners with strong naval and offshore manufacturing capabilities.

The facilities - strategically located around Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta - are certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards, use APQP4wind tools, and are regularly evaluated by major classification societies including DNV, BV or Lloyd’s Register.

The partners’ combined capacity supports the production of up to 100 eSAIL® units annually from 2026, with the potential for significant expansion through the allocation of additional space and inclusion of secondary facilities.

By localising production, bound4blue will reduce lead times for its Model 2 and Model 3 eSAILs®, while improving logistics efficiency for projects throughout Asia. The proximity to key shipyards in China, South Korea, and Japan streamlines installations, bringing the company closer to both its customers and the world’s most active newbuilding hubs.

In a further signal of bound4blue’s regional commitment, the company has also announced a series of partnerships with leading manufacturing suppliers in China. These include a specialist in heavy-marine and port-handling equipment with deep expertise in offshore vessels, ship-loaders, and heavy steel structures; a leading global structure provider; and a trusted global provider of lifting and material-handling systems with a proven record in safety-critical environments and advanced engineering.

The collaborations will initially focus on manufacturing and logistics, with plans to extend into after-sales service and technical support as more fleets operating in the region adopt bound4blue’s technology.

Combined with bound4blue’s experienced engineering team in Europe, these partnerships further strengthen the company’s presence in Asia’s maritime supply chain, reinforcing its ability to deliver complete, end-to-end solutions locally.

bound4blue’s eSAIL® is an advanced suction sail system that uses fans to draw air across an aerodynamically optimised surface, creating lift up to seven times greater than that of a conventional rigid sail of the same size.

The system is fully autonomous, mechanically simple and designed for both retrofit and newbuild applications across diverse vessel types, including tankers, bulk carriers, Ro-Ros, cruise vessels, ferries and gas carriers.

By generating additional thrust from wind power, eSAILs® reduce engine loads and fuel consumption, cutting vessel operating costs (with double digit savings) and CO₂ emissions. This greatly improves regulatory performance under frameworks such as FuelEU Maritime, CII and EU ETS.

Installations have been completed or contracted for companies including Maersk Tankers, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell, Amasus, Marflet Marine, Klaveness Combination Carriers, and BW Epic Kosan.



