Bourbon to Support Oil and Gas Major’s Drilling Campaign Off Namibia

Bourbon Logistics has secured a new fully integrated logistics contract by an unnamed oil and gas major to support its exploration campaign and the drilling of its first well in the waters of southern Namibia.

The campaign, estimated to last about six months, marks a significant step forward in the client’s strategy, particularly in terms logistics strategy with the first integrated logistics contract.

For Bourbon Logistics, it is the continuation of the successes already achieved in Namibia with the previous contracts signed with other oil and gas majors.

Bourbon will be in charge of the entire logistics operations’ planning and conduct.

The operations will be supported by its data management system, Bourbon Logistics Suite software, which enables all logistics operations to be planned, executed and controlled from end to end.

Also, Bourbon will provide its three Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs), the Bourbon Diamond, Ruby and Topaz, for the project.

“Bourbon Logistics is mobilized to bring exemplary management of the client's supply chain, with strict adherence to deadlines and constant attention to the highest safety standards. This new contract confirms Bourbon Logistics’ expertise and recognition by major oil and gas operators to bring increasingly comprehensive services to its clients, in their most ambitious projects,” said Nicolas Chateau, Managing Director of Bourbon Logistics.