Bourbon Wins Award for Onboard Data Collection Initiative

Bourbon was awarded the Trophée de la Charte Bleue (Blue charter trophy) by Armateurs de France at the 18th conference of Les Assises de l'Économie de la Mer on November 28, in Nantes-France. Each year, this emblematic trophy is awarded to a maritime company that is committed to the energy transition and aim at an overall sustainable development that includes strong social responsibility issues.

The jury, chaired by Guillaume Vidil, Managing Director of Marfret, chose to award the trophy based on Bourbon's Data Collection and Analysis for Operational Security, Performance and Energy Efficiency (CASSIOPEE) – launched in 2021 by the Bourbon Marine & Logistics teams and supported by ADEME. Managed by Bourbon, it is being built in collaboration with four French partners well-known for their expertise in the maritime sector and in data science: Predict, Opsealog, Bureau Veritas and the Computer Science and Systems Laboratory of the University of Aix-Marseille.

This program has taken part in the creation of an onboard system for collecting data and transmitting it ashore in an agnostic, modular and cyber-secure way. The program addresses both social and environmental issues. The applications developed by Bourbon and its partners and hosted on board provide decision support to seafarers, having them relief of their workload and able to concentrate more on their own safety and that of the vessel. Moreover, the analysis and processing of data help to improve the operational performance of vessels to reduce their carbon footprint.

The work carried out to date has enabled the onboard data collection and transmission platform to be validated and installed on a dozen vessels. It has also led to the operational qualification of a port call management application called “PortCall”, a “Digital ASOG” (Activity Specific Operating Guidelines) dynamic positioning decision support tool and another one for the predictive maintenance of ship equipment.

In the coming months, Bourbon will keep deploying these systems and other solutions based on the use of data from the connected ships will be developed.

Gaël Bodénès, CEO of Bourbon, said: "We would like to thank the Jury, as this award is the recognition of our work on the connected vessel. CASSIOPEE is an important initiative for both the company and the industry. I would like to congratulate the teams at Bourbon Marine & Logistics who are committed to the use of new technologies to improve operational safety, reduce the workload of seafarers and reduce the environmental impact on board vessels.”



