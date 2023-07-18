Bow Section of French Navy LSS Launched at Fincantieri

The launch of the bow section of the second logistic support unit LSS (Logistic Support Ship) ordered from Fincantieri by Chantiers de l'Atlantique under the FLOTLOG ("Flotte logistique") program took place at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard.

The FLOTLOG program envisages the construction of four Logistic Support Vessels (LSS) for the French Navy by the temporary consortium formed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group under the French-Italian LSS program led by OCCAR (Organization for the joint armaments cooperation) on behalf of DGA, the French Directorate-General for Armaments, and its Italian counterpart NAVARM.

The LSS combines the ability to transport and transfer liquid cargo (diesel, aviation fuel, fresh water) and solid cargo (spare parts, food and ammunition) to other naval units. The first unit, Vulcano, was delivered by Fincantieri to the Navy at the beginning of 2021.