BP Delivers Carbon Offset LNG Cargo to CPC in Taiwan

Oil major BP said Monday that its BP Singapore branch had delivered its ‎first carbon offset liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to CPC Corporation, Taiwan ‎‎(“CPC”), to the Yung An terminal in Taiwan in September 2021. The LNG was sourced ‎from BP’s LNG portfolio.‎

"This is BP’s first delivery of carbon offset LNG in the Asia-Pacific region, following its ‎first delivery globally to Sempra LNG at the Energia Costa Azul terminal in Mexico in ‎July 2021. This new carbon offset LNG offer strengthens BP’s natural gas offering in ‎the region," the company said.

"Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and methane (CH 4 ) emissions associated with the LNG cargo, ‎from wellhead to discharge terminal for the specific source and voyage, were ‎estimated using BP’s GHG quantification methodology for LNG. The methodology has ‎been developed having regard to relevant international standards and incorporating ‎input from third party experts including the Wood Mackenzie LNG Carbon Emissions ‎Tool, and may be updated from time to time," the company said.

Carol Howle, EVP of bp trading & shipping, said: “Natural gas has a key role to play in ‎getting the world to net zero. This new offer further demonstrates our determination ‎to remain one of the world’s leading and most innovative LNG suppliers. The ‎development of a clear and reliable methodology for quantifying the carbon intensity ‎of our LNG supply chain is an important step in helping our customers deliver their ‎sustainability goals and supports our ambition to help the world get to net zero.”

BP has set out greenhouse gas emission reductions and other goals for 2030 in support of its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050. BP has said it does not plan to rely on carbon credits to ‎meet its 2030 net-zero aims.‎