Marine Link
Sunday, August 6, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

BP, Equinor Seek Better Terms for U.S. East Coast Offshore Wind Projects

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 1, 2023

Credit:Alex/AdobeStock

Credit:Alex/AdobeStock

BP and its partner Equinor are renegotiating the terms of power supply agreements linked to their giant wind developments off the U.S. East Coast, BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Tuesday.

"We are in the midst of renegotiating our PPA (power purchase agreement) contracts in the East Coast with our partner Equinor," Looney told analysts.

In 2020, BP paid Equinor $1.1 billion for a 50% stake in the venture to develop the Empire and Beacon offshore wind projects with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatts.

"We will not develop projects that don't meet our returns thresholds" of 6% to 8%, Looney said.

Reuters reported in March that BP was seeking to change the terms of the joint venture with Equinor.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Marine News explores steps being taken by the maritime industry to slash emissions and steer toward greener horizons.
Read the Magazine

Tech File: Controls

Why Ammonia is the Fuel of the Future for Maritime Shipping

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week