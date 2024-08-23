Brabo Partners with Artemis Technologies to Introduce 100% Electric Pilot Boat

Brabo, a provider of pilot and port services in Antwerp, Belgium, has entered into a deal with maritime technology firm Artemis Technologies to add an Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat to its fleet. This cutting-edge, fully electric foiling vessel is set to be delivered in late summer 2025.

Engineered with feedback from pilotage professionals worldwide, the Artemis EF-12 complies with ES-TRIN standards (European Standard for Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels).

With its 100% electric operation, the Artemis EF-12 eliminates all operational emissions and reduces costs by up to 80%, Artemis Technologies said. The boat features an advanced active flight control system that ensures precise handling, stability, and safety during pilot transfers in difficult conditions, enhancing comfort for both pilots and crew, the company added.

Additionally, Artemis said its eFoiler electric propulsion system reduces wake, enabling faster transit speeds in areas where such speeds were previously restricted. This improvement increases pilot hour efficiency and minimizes environmental impact.

Herman Van Driessche, CEO of Brabo Havenloodsen en Bootlieden BV, said, "We are very excited to include this vessel in our fleet. Since the first contact with Artemis Technologies, already two years ago, we were convinced that this technology could help us in our mission for sustainable, safe and comfortable waterborne transport.

"From the start, we were impressed by the quality product Artemis Technologies was developing with all its highly motivated staff. We have seen them grow over the past few years and the results we already experienced have supported our decision to purchase this vessel.

"We are proud to soon be able to operationally deploy this pioneering foiling vessel in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. With this purchase, we fully support their vision to strive together towards a sustainable port."

Dr. Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies, said, "We are delighted to partner with Brabo to provide an Artemis EF-12 Pilot—a vessel that exemplifies our dedication to safety, reliability and overall cost reduction. This contract underscores the confidence placed in our technology and our ability to deliver high-speed, zero-emission solutions that meet the rigorous demands of maritime operations. Brabo's decision to integrate an Artemis EF-12 Pilot into their fleet is a testament to the vessel's performance and our shared commitment to future-proofing our oceans and waterways."





As part of the testing and validation of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot, Artemis recently put their e-foiling technology through its paces in the Port of Cork, Ireland. During the demonstration the Artemis EF-12 vessel successfully completed multiple pilot transfer maneuvers alongside a range of vessel types.