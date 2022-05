Braemar signed a seven-year contract with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide global shipbroking services across all commercial maritime sectors. Under the contract, Braemar will provide the MOD with access to its S&P, chartering and research departments across Braemar’s 14 global offices. The seven-year contract encompasses all aspects of S&P, as well as spot and period chartering for routine and emergency response requirements globally.